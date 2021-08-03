Diesel survey: Conroe's cheapest station

(CONROE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Conroe, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Conroe area went to H-E-B at 3875 W Davis St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Mobil at 403 N Frazier St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B 3875 W Davis St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.16 $ 2.69

Mobil 3900 E Davis St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69 card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ -- $ 2.69

Shell 11000 E Davis St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Ike Store 12111 Fm-3083 , Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Sunoco 2325 N Fm-3083 E, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Exxon 2998 Ih-45 N , Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75 card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.17 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.