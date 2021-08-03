Diesel survey: Conroe's cheapest station
(CONROE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Conroe, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Conroe area went to H-E-B at 3875 W Davis St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Mobil at 403 N Frazier St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.87
$3.16
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.61
$--
$--
$2.69
|card
card$2.61
$2.91
$--
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$2.75
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.17
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
