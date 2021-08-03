Cancel
Panama City, FL

Diesel survey: Panama City's cheapest station

Panama City Digest
 3 days ago
(PANAMA CITY, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Panama City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Panama City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at VP Racing Fuels at 4105 Us-231. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Exxon at 2505 Us-231.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

VP Racing Fuels

4105 Us-231, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89

Sam's Club

1707 W 23Rd St, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.27
$2.99

CITGO

1610 W 15Th St, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.33
$3.61
$3.04
card
card$3.03
$3.37
$3.65
$3.09

Chevron

102 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.84
$3.04

Circle K

102 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.34
$3.84
$3.04

Murphy USA

731 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.22
$3.47
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

