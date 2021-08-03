Diesel survey: Panama City's cheapest station

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Panama City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Panama City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at VP Racing Fuels at 4105 Us-231. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Exxon at 2505 Us-231.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

VP Racing Fuels 4105 Us-231, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Sam's Club 1707 W 23Rd St, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 2.99

CITGO 1610 W 15Th St, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.61 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.37 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Chevron 102 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.84 $ 3.04

Circle K 102 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ 3.04

Murphy USA 731 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.