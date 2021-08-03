Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Myrtle Beach

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Myrtle Beach area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area went to Grab N Go at 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Speedway at 995 Osceola St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Grab N Go 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, Socastee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.71 $ 2.94

Walmart 1705 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.95

Walmart 3601 Walton Dr, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.06 $ 3.29 $ 2.97

Circle K 4481 Socastee Blvd, Socastee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.23 $ 3.45 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.23 $ 3.45 $ 2.98

Exxon 211 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 1929 10Th Ave N, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.37 $ 3.60 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.