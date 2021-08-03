Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Myrtle Beach
(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Myrtle Beach area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area went to Grab N Go at 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Speedway at 995 Osceola St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.69
$2.89
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.71
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.00
$3.25
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.06
$3.29
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.23
$3.45
$2.98
|card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.45
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.37
$3.60
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
