Elgin, IL

Elgin diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.40

Posted by 
Elgin Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmlIO_0bGL2MBg00

(ELGIN, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Elgin they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elgin area on Tuesday, found that BP at 470 Dundee Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 4665 Hoffman Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

470 Dundee Ave, Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.89
$4.29
$3.19

Shell

282 Dundee Ave, Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.89
$4.29
$3.25

Marathon

380 N Lafox St, South Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.59
$3.25

Sam's Club

1040 S Randall Rd, Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$3.70
$3.25

Shell

1097 Higgins Rd, East Dundee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.34
$3.27

Mobil

160 Dundee Ave, East Dundee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elgin, IL
ABOUT

With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

