Elgin diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.40

(ELGIN, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Elgin they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elgin area on Tuesday, found that BP at 470 Dundee Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 4665 Hoffman Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 470 Dundee Ave, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.19

Shell 282 Dundee Ave, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.25

Marathon 380 N Lafox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.59 $ 3.25

Sam's Club 1040 S Randall Rd, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.70 $ 3.25

Shell 1097 Higgins Rd, East Dundee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.34 $ 3.27

Mobil 160 Dundee Ave, East Dundee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.