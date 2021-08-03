Price checks register Bellingham diesel price, cheapest station
(BELLINGHAM, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.66 in the greater Bellingham area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bellingham area on Tuesday, found that Meridian Liquor Store at 4209 Meridian St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1008 W Holly St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.79
The average price across the greater Bellingham area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$--
$--
$3.23
|card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$3.69
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$--
$3.67
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
