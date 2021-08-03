Rochester diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Rochester's cheapest station

(ROCHESTER, MN) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Rochester, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rochester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Sinclair at 205 6Th St Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Kwik Trip at 560 11Th Ave Nw.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 205 6Th St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Throndson Oil 2525 Schuster Ln Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.49 $ 3.10

Kwik Trip 1350 Salem Rd Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 2109 2Nd St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 315 12Th St Se, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Holiday 400 4Th St Se, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.