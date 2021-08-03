Rochester diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Rochester's cheapest station
(ROCHESTER, MN) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Rochester, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rochester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Sinclair at 205 6Th St Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Kwik Trip at 560 11Th Ave Nw.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.11
$3.49
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.74
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
