Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Yuma

(YUMA, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Yuma, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Yuma area went to ARCO at 950 E 16Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 2931 E Gila Ridge Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO 950 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.47 $ 2.89

Baron Fuel 2315 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.12 $ 3.26 $ 2.94 card card $ 3.02 $ 3.17 $ 3.41 $ 3.00

Speedway 2830 S Pacific Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Chevron 2002 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.12

Fry's 2350 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.12

76 1600 S Ave B, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.