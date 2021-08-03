Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Yuma

Yuma Daily
 3 days ago
(YUMA, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Yuma, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Yuma area went to ARCO at 950 E 16Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 2931 E Gila Ridge Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO

950 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.21
$3.41
$2.89
card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.47
$2.89

Baron Fuel

2315 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.12
$3.26
$2.94
card
card$3.02
$3.17
$3.41
$3.00

Speedway

2830 S Pacific Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Chevron

2002 S 4Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.49
$3.69
$3.12

Fry's

2350 S 4Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.34
$3.59
$3.12

76

1600 S Ave B, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Yuma Daily

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
