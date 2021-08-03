Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Yuma
(YUMA, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Yuma, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Yuma area went to ARCO at 950 E 16Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 2931 E Gila Ridge Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.21
$3.41
$2.89
|card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.47
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.12
$3.26
$2.94
|card
card$3.02
$3.17
$3.41
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.49
$3.69
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.34
$3.59
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.12
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0