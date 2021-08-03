Joliet diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.34 per gallon
(JOLIET, IL) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Joliet area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Joliet area went to Mobil at 1529 N Broadway St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Phillips 66 at 379 S Chicago St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$4.04
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.90
$4.30
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.15
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.77
$4.17
$3.59
|card
card$3.47
$3.87
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.69
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.63
$4.08
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0