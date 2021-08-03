Joliet diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.34 per gallon

(JOLIET, IL) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Joliet area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Joliet area went to Mobil at 1529 N Broadway St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Phillips 66 at 379 S Chicago St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 1529 N Broadway St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 4.04 $ 3.25

Minit Mart 17100 W Laraway Rd, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.90 $ 4.30 $ 3.25

Speedway 436 S Briggs St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.15 $ 3.29

Marathon 1800 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.77 $ 4.17 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.47 $ 3.87 $ -- $ 3.29

Murphy Express 495 S Weber Rd, Romeoville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.29

Murphy Express 2504 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.63 $ 4.08 $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.