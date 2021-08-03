Survey pinpoints Toms River's cheapest diesel

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.21 in the greater Toms River area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Toms River area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 670 Atlantic City Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.28 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1350 Lakewood Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Toms River area was $3.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 670 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.28

Pasmel 103 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

QuickChek 768 Atlantic City Blvd , Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.52 $ 3.68 $ 3.29

Sunoco 941 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.51 $ 3.29

Speedway 125 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.43 $ 3.57 $ 3.31

Tommie Vee's Auto Repair Shop 281 Nj-37 E, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.47 $ 3.57 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.