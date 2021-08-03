Survey pinpoints Toms River's cheapest diesel
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.21 in the greater Toms River area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Toms River area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 670 Atlantic City Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.28 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1350 Lakewood Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Toms River area was $3.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.35
$3.55
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.52
$3.68
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.51
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.43
$3.57
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$3.47
$3.33
|card
card$3.25
$3.47
$3.57
$3.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
