Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Yakima stations charging $0.60 extra
(YAKIMA, WA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Yakima, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Yakima area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at ARCO at 1601 W Washington Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 5604 Summitview Ave.
The average price across the greater Yakima area was $3.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$3.89
$4.09
$3.39
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$3.43
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.19
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.29
$4.49
$3.49
|card
card$3.99
$4.39
$4.59
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$4.09
$4.29
$3.59
|card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.39
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.85
$3.95
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
