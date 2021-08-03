Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Yakima stations charging $0.60 extra

(YAKIMA, WA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Yakima, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Yakima area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at ARCO at 1601 W Washington Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 5604 Summitview Ave.

The average price across the greater Yakima area was $3.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO 1601 W Washington Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.39 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Liberty 1803 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.43 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.53

VP Racing Fuels 620 N 16Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.59

Chevron 1001 N 16Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 3.59

76 202 S 5Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.69

Safeway 216 N 5Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.