Diesel survey: Cedar Rapids's cheapest station

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) You could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on diesel in Cedar Rapids, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cedar Rapids area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Fas Fuel at 550 Wilson Ave Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Pilot at 8950 Earhart Ln Sw.

The average price across the greater Cedar Rapids area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fas Fuel 550 Wilson Ave Sw, IowaState

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Kwik Star Williams Blvd Sw , Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 3030 Edgewood Rd Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.95

Casey's General Store 3625 Edgewood Rd Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 2.97

Kwik Star 1880 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.98

Casey's 5555 Edgewood Rd Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.