Diesel survey: Cedar Rapids's cheapest station
(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) You could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on diesel in Cedar Rapids, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cedar Rapids area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Fas Fuel at 550 Wilson Ave Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Pilot at 8950 Earhart Ln Sw.
The average price across the greater Cedar Rapids area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.63
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.64
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
