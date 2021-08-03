Price checks register Victorville diesel price, cheapest station

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Victorville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Victorville area went to Valero at 17928 Happy Trails Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.49, at Chevron at 14796 La Paz Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 17928 Happy Trails Hwy, Apple Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.59 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 15825 Mojave Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Berri Brothers 15482 Palmdale Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.99

Circle K 15289 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Food 4 Less 16266 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- $ 3.99

Hesperia Gas & Mart 15515 Bear Valley Rd, Hesperia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.55 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.