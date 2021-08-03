Price checks register Victorville diesel price, cheapest station
(VICTORVILLE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Victorville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Victorville area went to Valero at 17928 Happy Trails Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.49, at Chevron at 14796 La Paz Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$--
$4.59
$3.99
|card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.39
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.15
$4.45
$3.99
|card
card$4.15
$4.25
$4.55
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0