Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victorville, CA

Price checks register Victorville diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tllF5_0bGL29nU00

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Victorville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Victorville area went to Valero at 17928 Happy Trails Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.49, at Chevron at 14796 La Paz Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

17928 Happy Trails Hwy, Apple Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$--
$4.59
$3.99
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

15825 Mojave Dr, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99

Berri Brothers

15482 Palmdale Rd, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$3.99

Circle K

15289 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.39
$3.99

Food 4 Less

16266 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$--
$3.99

Hesperia Gas & Mart

15515 Bear Valley Rd, Hesperia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.15
$4.45
$3.99
card
card$4.15
$4.25
$4.55
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
165
Followers
130
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel price check reveals $0.93 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.93 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.65

(PLEASANTON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pleasanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Marathon at 160 Holmes St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1051 Airway Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy