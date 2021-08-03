Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Fe, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Fe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Speedway at 4354 Cerrillos Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Chevron at 1010 Saint Francis Dr S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 4354 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.18 $ 3.57 $ 3.15

Murphy Express 3155 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.17

Speedway 995 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.17

Speedway 3730 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.45 $ 3.17

Brewers 2631 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Speedway 2829 Agua Fria S, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.38 $ 3.63 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.