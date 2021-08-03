Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Santa Fe

Santa Fe Digest
 3 days ago
(SANTA FE, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Fe, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Fe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Speedway at 4354 Cerrillos Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Chevron at 1010 Saint Francis Dr S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

4354 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.18
$3.57
$3.15

Murphy Express

3155 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.34
$3.59
$3.17

Speedway

995 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.17

Speedway

3730 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.45
$3.17

Brewers

2631 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.25

Speedway

2829 Agua Fria S, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.38
$3.63
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Fe Digest

Santa Fe, NM
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

