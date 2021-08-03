Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Santa Fe
(SANTA FE, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Fe, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Fe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Speedway at 4354 Cerrillos Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Chevron at 1010 Saint Francis Dr S.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.18
$3.57
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.34
$3.59
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.45
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.38
$3.63
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
