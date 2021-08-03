Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Thirsty truck? Here's Bethlehem's cheapest diesel

Bethlehem News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bGL269J00

(BETHLEHEM, PA) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Bethlehem, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bethlehem area went to SNK Fuels at 1402 S 4Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Speedway at 201 Broadway, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

901 Airport Center Dr, Allentown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.20
$3.40

Catty Mart

547 Front St, Catasauqua
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.49

Wawa

741 E Broad St, Bethlehem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.69
$--
$3.55

Shell

1125 W Broad St, Bethlehem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.75
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
ABOUT

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

