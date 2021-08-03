Thirsty truck? Here's Bethlehem's cheapest diesel

(BETHLEHEM, PA) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Bethlehem, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bethlehem area went to SNK Fuels at 1402 S 4Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Speedway at 201 Broadway, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

SNK Fuels 1402 S 4Th St, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.23 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Sam's Club 901 Airport Center Dr, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.20 $ 3.40

Catty Mart 547 Front St, Catasauqua

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Wawa 741 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.55

Shell 1125 W Broad St, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.