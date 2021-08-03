Thirsty truck? Here's Bethlehem's cheapest diesel
(BETHLEHEM, PA) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Bethlehem, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Bethlehem area went to SNK Fuels at 1402 S 4Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Speedway at 201 Broadway, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.49
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.49
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.20
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.69
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.75
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
