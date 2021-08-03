Price checks register Abilene diesel price, cheapest station

(ABILENE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Abilene, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Abilene area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Alon at 6265 S 7Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Alon at 610 Butternut St.

The average price across the greater Abilene area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Alon 6265 S 7Th St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1537 Ambler Ave, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.03 $ 2.87

United Express 2160 Pine St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Alon 3151 Oldham Ln, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Alon 1002 N Clack St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Sunoco 4057 Sl-322, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.