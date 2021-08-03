Price checks register Abilene diesel price, cheapest station
(ABILENE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Abilene, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Abilene area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Alon at 6265 S 7Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Alon at 610 Butternut St.
The average price across the greater Abilene area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.03
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.10
$3.45
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
