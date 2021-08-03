Lake Charles diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.31

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.31 in the greater Lake Charles area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lake Charles area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.68, at Sam's Club at 2025 Sam’S Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Shell at 3605 Sen J Bennett Johnston Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 2025 Sam’S Way, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.68

Sunoco 3201 Gestner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.75

Smoker's Heaven 1028 Belden St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Conoco 1110 E Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 2530 Broad St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

RaceWay 1213 N Martin Luther King Hwy, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.