Lake Charles diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.31
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.31 in the greater Lake Charles area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lake Charles area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.68, at Sam's Club at 2025 Sam’S Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Shell at 3605 Sen J Bennett Johnston Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.68
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.28
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.23
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
