Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.31

Lake Charles Journal
 3 days ago
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.31 in the greater Lake Charles area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lake Charles area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.68, at Sam's Club at 2025 Sam’S Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Shell at 3605 Sen J Bennett Johnston Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

2025 Sam’S Way, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.68

Sunoco

3201 Gestner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.28
$2.75

Smoker's Heaven

1028 Belden St, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.49
$2.89

Conoco

1110 E Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

2530 Broad St, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

RaceWay

1213 N Martin Luther King Hwy, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.23
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lake Charles, LA
