Price checks register Las Cruces diesel price, cheapest station

(LAS CRUCES, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Las Cruces area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Las Cruces area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1900 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2681 W Amador Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 1900 N Main St, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Food Mart 5701 N Jornada Rd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market 150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.08 $ 3.37 $ 3.09

Valero 2695 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Valero 3101 N Main St, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Pic Quik 2701 Elks Dr, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.