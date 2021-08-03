Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Price checks register Las Cruces diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrQIc_0bGL22cP00

(LAS CRUCES, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Las Cruces area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Las Cruces area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1900 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2681 W Amador Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

1900 N Main St, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.59
$2.99

Food Mart

5701 N Jornada Rd, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market

150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.08
$3.37
$3.09

Valero

2695 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09

Valero

3101 N Main St, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.15

Pic Quik

2701 Elks Dr, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

