Price checks register Las Cruces diesel price, cheapest station
(LAS CRUCES, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Las Cruces area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Las Cruces area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1900 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2681 W Amador Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.08
$3.37
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
