Bloomington diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.24
(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Bloomington, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Bloomington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Circle K at 1115 S Walnut St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Shell at 5100 S Victor Pike.
The average price across the greater Bloomington area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.74
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$4.09
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.84
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.69
$4.19
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
