Bloomington diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.24

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Bloomington, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bloomington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Circle K at 1115 S Walnut St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Shell at 5100 S Victor Pike.

The average price across the greater Bloomington area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 1115 S Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Sunoco 1602 S Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.74 $ -- $ 3.25

CountryMark 1305 W Bloomfield Rd, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 4.09 $ 3.25

Marathon 2110 N Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.25

CITGO 5337 S Old In-37, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.25

Mobil 2200 W 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 4.19 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.