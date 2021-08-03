Odessa diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.51

(ODESSA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.51 per gallon on diesel were available in the Odessa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Odessa area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1601 N County Rd W had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot Travel Center at 4200 W Sh-302, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

The average price across the greater Odessa area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 1601 N County Rd W , Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.94

Murphy USA 2400 Nw Sl-338, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 2.97

Phillips 66 2021 E 8Th St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Texaco 1100 N Grandview Ave , Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 2401 N County Rd West, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Stripes 3210 W 16Th St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.