Odessa diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.51
(ODESSA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.51 per gallon on diesel were available in the Odessa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Odessa area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1601 N County Rd W had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot Travel Center at 4200 W Sh-302, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45
The average price across the greater Odessa area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.37
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.38
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.07
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
