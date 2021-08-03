Price check: Diesel prices around South Bend

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in South Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the South Bend area went to Mobil at 2207 Mishawaka Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.71, at Pilot at 6424 W Cleveland Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater South Bend area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 2207 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

GoLo 1401 N Bendix Dr, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Mobil 4106 Lincolnway W, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.51 $ 3.19

Logan Petroleum 333 Logan St., South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20

Mobil 502 S Michigan St, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.25

Village Mart 1402 E 12Th St, Mishawaka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.