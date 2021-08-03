Price check: Diesel prices around South Bend
(SOUTH BEND, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in South Bend, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the South Bend area went to Mobil at 2207 Mishawaka Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.71, at Pilot at 6424 W Cleveland Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater South Bend area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.51
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.25
$3.65
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
