Billings, MT

Price checks register Billings diesel price, cheapest station

Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 3 days ago
(BILLINGS, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Billings area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Billings area went to Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Conoco at 4410 State Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

4420 King Ave E, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.43
$2.99

Costco

2290 King Ave W, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.43
$2.99

Conoco

4903 Southgate Dr, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.22

Conoco

1425 Us-87 E, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.59
$3.22

Conoco

1225 Mullowney Ln, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.22

Holiday

1212 Mullowney Ln, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

