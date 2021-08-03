Price checks register Billings diesel price, cheapest station

(BILLINGS, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Billings area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Billings area went to Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Conoco at 4410 State Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 4420 King Ave E, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Costco 2290 King Ave W, Billings

Conoco 4903 Southgate Dr, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Conoco 1425 Us-87 E, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.22

Conoco 1225 Mullowney Ln, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.22

Holiday 1212 Mullowney Ln, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.