Price checks register Billings diesel price, cheapest station
(BILLINGS, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Billings area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Billings area went to Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Conoco at 4410 State Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.59
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.22
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
