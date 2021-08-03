Columbia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.24
(COLUMBIA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Columbia, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Columbia area went to Phillips 66 at 101 E Nifong Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.2, at Midway Truck Stop at 6401 W Us-40, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Columbia area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.06
$3.26
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0