Columbia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.24

(COLUMBIA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Columbia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Columbia area went to Phillips 66 at 101 E Nifong Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.2, at Midway Truck Stop at 6401 W Us-40, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Columbia area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 101 E Nifong Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.96

Phillips 66 1412 Rangeline St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1018 West Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Gerbes 1729 W Broadway, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 2.99

Break Time 1416 Old Us-63 S, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2116 Paris Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.