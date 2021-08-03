Cancel
Cumming, GA

Cumming diesel price check reveals $0.46 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
 3 days ago
(CUMMING, GA) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Cumming, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cumming area went to QuikTrip at 2830 Keith Bridge Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at CITGO at 2383 Canton Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

QuikTrip

2830 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.83

Walmart

3665 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.83

Racetrac

4265 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.83

Kroger

2655 Freedom Pkwy, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.02
$3.27
$2.89

Valero

4325 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$2.95
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

RaceTrac

3615 Canton Hwy, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.42
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming, GA
ABOUT

With Cumming Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

