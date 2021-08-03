Cumming diesel price check reveals $0.46 savings at cheapest station
(CUMMING, GA) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Cumming, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Cumming area went to QuikTrip at 2830 Keith Bridge Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at CITGO at 2383 Canton Hwy, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.02
$3.27
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$2.95
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.42
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
