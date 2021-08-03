Cumming diesel price check reveals $0.46 savings at cheapest station

(CUMMING, GA) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Cumming, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cumming area went to QuikTrip at 2830 Keith Bridge Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at CITGO at 2383 Canton Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

QuikTrip 2830 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.83

Walmart 3665 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.83

Racetrac 4265 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.83

Kroger 2655 Freedom Pkwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

Valero 4325 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

RaceTrac 3615 Canton Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.