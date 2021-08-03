Santa Maria diesel prices: $0.63/gallon savings at Santa Maria's cheapest station

(SANTA MARIA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on diesel in Santa Maria, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Santa Maria area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1519 N Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 2404 S Broadway, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.69

The average price across the greater Santa Maria area was $4.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1519 N Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.06 card card $ 4.20 $ 4.40 $ 4.50 $ 4.21

Costco 1710 S Bradley Blvd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 4.06

ARCO 1606 N Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.03 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

76 2301 S Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.16 $ 4.36 $ 4.46 $ 4.09

Gasco 815 W Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.15

Foods Co 1493 S Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.