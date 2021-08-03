Santa Maria diesel prices: $0.63/gallon savings at Santa Maria's cheapest station
(SANTA MARIA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on diesel in Santa Maria, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Santa Maria area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1519 N Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 2404 S Broadway, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.69
The average price across the greater Santa Maria area was $4.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.06
|card
card$4.20
$4.40
$4.50
$4.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.35
$4.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.03
$--
$--
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.16
$4.36
$4.46
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$--
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0