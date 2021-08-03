Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Survey of Santa Barbara diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.50

Santa Barbara Times
 3 days ago
(SANTA BARBARA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Santa Barbara area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Barbara area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Summit at 8 S Milpas St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Chevron at 1085 Coast Village Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Summit

8 S Milpas St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$4.33
$3.99
card
card$4.25
$--
$4.55
$4.33

Shell

3060 State St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.25
$4.41
$4.07
card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.51
$4.17

ARCO

340 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.13

ARCO

636 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.13

Conserv Fuel

150 S La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.91
$4.12
$4.19
$4.15
card
card$3.95
$4.16
$4.23
$4.17

Fuel Depot

101 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.23
$4.37
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Barbara, CA
