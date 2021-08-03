Survey of Santa Barbara diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.50
(SANTA BARBARA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Santa Barbara area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Barbara area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Summit at 8 S Milpas St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Chevron at 1085 Coast Village Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$4.33
$3.99
|card
card$4.25
$--
$4.55
$4.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.25
$4.41
$4.07
|card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.51
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.91
$4.12
$4.19
$4.15
|card
card$3.95
$4.16
$4.23
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.23
$4.37
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
