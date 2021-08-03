Survey of Santa Barbara diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.50

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Santa Barbara area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Barbara area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Summit at 8 S Milpas St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Chevron at 1085 Coast Village Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Summit 8 S Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.33 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.25 $ -- $ 4.55 $ 4.33

Shell 3060 State St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.41 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.51 $ 4.17

ARCO 340 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.13

ARCO 636 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.13

Conserv Fuel 150 S La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.91 $ 4.12 $ 4.19 $ 4.15 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.16 $ 4.23 $ 4.17

Fuel Depot 101 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.23 $ 4.37 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.