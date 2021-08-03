Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Killeen area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Killeen area went to Sam's Club at 600 W Central Texas Expy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 4302 E Stan Schlueter Loop, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Killeen area was $2.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 600 W Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

Sam's Club 600 W Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 2.94 $ 2.74

Murphy USA 2010 Heights Dr, Harker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.74

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3807 E Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ -- $ 2.75

Walmart 3400 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ -- $ 2.75

Walmart 1380 Lowes Blvd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.08 $ 2.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.