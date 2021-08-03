Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Killeen
(KILLEEN, TX) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Killeen area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Killeen area went to Sam's Club at 600 W Central Texas Expy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 4302 E Stan Schlueter Loop, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Killeen area was $2.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$2.94
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.23
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.92
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.08
$2.77
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
