Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Saginaw stations charging $0.30 extra

(SAGINAW, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Saginaw, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saginaw area went to Sunoco at 1944 E Genesee Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.44, at Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Saginaw area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 1944 E Genesee Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.14

Marathon 1411 Court St, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.15

Mobil 614 S Washington Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.81 $ 3.19

Marathon 1826 N Michigan Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

Sunoco 107 W Genesee Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.19

Shell 3090 N Michigan Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.