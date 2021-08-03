Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Saginaw stations charging $0.30 extra
(SAGINAW, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Saginaw, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Saginaw area went to Sunoco at 1944 E Genesee Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.44, at Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Saginaw area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.55
$3.95
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.53
$3.81
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.56
$3.86
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$4.09
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
