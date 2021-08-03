J. Allen Brack stepping down as Blizzard Entertainment president amid ongoing harassment scandal

In today's Daily Fix, Blizzard's president, J. Allen Brack, has left his post at the company following the lawsuit from the State of California, and a very cringey video from a World of Warcraft Q&A panel from 2010 that's been making the rounds on the Internet (which can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fi5dQzZp3f0&t=264s). Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will take over as "co-leads." And that's not all, employees of Activision Blizzard have formed a coalition and have reject CEO Bobby Kotick's pick for a law firm to conduct an independent review of the company. In completely different gaming news, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting quite a few games this month, including IGN's 2020 Game of the Year Hades, Lumines Remastered, Katamari Damacy Reroll, a couple of Skate games, and more! And finally, if you want to play your cool new Xbox Game Pass games on a shiny new Xbox controller, the company is releasing a brand new color: Aqua Shift Special Edition. It shimmers, very cool! It's your Daily Fix!