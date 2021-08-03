Beaumont diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40
(BEAUMONT, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Beaumont they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Beaumont area went to Shell at 1755 E Cardinal Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 3890 Ih-10 S, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.87, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.13
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.57
$--
$--
$2.75
|card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
