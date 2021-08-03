Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40

Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 3 days ago
(BEAUMONT, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Beaumont they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Beaumont area went to Shell at 1755 E Cardinal Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 3890 Ih-10 S, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.87, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

1755 E Cardinal Dr, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.69

Mobil

6955 College St, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.72

Exxon

8391 College St, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.13
$2.72

Exxon

1055 Ih-10 S, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.57
$--
$--
$2.75
card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.79

Exxon

2210 Ih-10, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.75

Shell

3980 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Beaumont News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

