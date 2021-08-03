Beaumont diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40

(BEAUMONT, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Beaumont they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Beaumont area went to Shell at 1755 E Cardinal Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 3890 Ih-10 S, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.87, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1755 E Cardinal Dr, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.69

Mobil 6955 College St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.72

Exxon 8391 College St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ 2.72

Exxon 1055 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75 card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Exxon 2210 Ih-10, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.75

Shell 3980 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.