Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Melbourne station
(MELBOURNE, FL) You could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on diesel in Melbourne, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Melbourne area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.8, at BP at 201 E Eau Gallie Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Sunoco at 1530 Fl-A1A.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.43
$2.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.34
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.21
$3.51
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
