Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Melbourne station

(MELBOURNE, FL) You could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on diesel in Melbourne, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Melbourne area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.8, at BP at 201 E Eau Gallie Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Sunoco at 1530 Fl-A1A.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 201 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 2.80

Sunoco 190 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 2.81

Murphy Express 1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 3006 Sarno Rd, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.02

Wawa 1105 Palmetto Ave, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.05

Mobil 4020 Dairy Rd , Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.