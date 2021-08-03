Diesel price check: This is Springfield's cheapest station

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Savings of as much as $0.54 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Springfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Casey's at 3961 N Peoria Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Pilot at 398 Toronto Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 3961 N Peoria Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Freedom 3975 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.05

Marathon 901 E Cook St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Qik-n-EZ 430 N Grand Ave E, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Circle K 1801 North Grand Ave E, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.09

Thorntons 3001 W Wabash Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.