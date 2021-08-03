Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Diesel price check: This is Springfield's cheapest station

Posted by 
Springfield Updates
Springfield Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzITk_0bGL1QZz00

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Savings of as much as $0.54 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Springfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Casey's at 3961 N Peoria Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Pilot at 398 Toronto Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

3961 N Peoria Rd, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.05

Freedom

3975 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.05

Marathon

901 E Cook St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.09

Qik-n-EZ

430 N Grand Ave E, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.09

Circle K

1801 North Grand Ave E, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.09
$3.09

Thorntons

3001 W Wabash Ave, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.69
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Springfield Updates

Springfield Updates

Springfield, IL
59
Followers
131
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Traffic
City
Casey, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Springfield, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Traffic
Springfield, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Il Rrb Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

A New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Kevin Fairlamb’s deal with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters clashed with police. Fairlamb’s attorney said prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence ranging from about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years, but the judge isn’t bound by that term of the plea agreement.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy