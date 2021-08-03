Diesel price check: This is Springfield's cheapest station
(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Savings of as much as $0.54 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Springfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Casey's at 3961 N Peoria Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Pilot at 398 Toronto Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.09
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.69
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
