Diesel: Ann Arbor's cheapest, according to survey

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ann Arbor area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ann Arbor area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 3891 Platt Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1800 Plymouth Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

The average price across the greater Ann Arbor area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 3891 Platt Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.23

Circle K 5495 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.23

BP 5511 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.25

Speedway 2799 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Mobil 3267 S State St, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Meijer 3145 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.