Diesel: Ann Arbor's cheapest, according to survey
(ANN ARBOR, MI) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ann Arbor area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Ann Arbor area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 3891 Platt Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1800 Plymouth Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59
The average price across the greater Ann Arbor area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.45
$3.75
$3.23
|card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.75
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.23
|card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25
|card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.85
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
