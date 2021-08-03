Tyler diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.94 savings at cheapest station
(TYLER, TX) Savings of as much as $0.94 per gallon on diesel were available in the Tyler area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Tyler area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.65, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Valero at 8175 Us-69 N.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.17
$2.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$2.93
$3.08
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.31
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.77
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
