Tyler diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.94 savings at cheapest station

(TYLER, TX) Savings of as much as $0.94 per gallon on diesel were available in the Tyler area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tyler area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.65, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Valero at 8175 Us-69 N.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.17 $ 2.65

Brookshire's 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.65

Walmart 428 S Se Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.93 $ 3.08 $ 2.75

Valero 4300 S Broadway Ave, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.75

Valero 403 S Se Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.31 $ 2.77

Murphy USA 187 W South Town Dr, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.