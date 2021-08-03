Cancel
Tyler, TX

Tyler diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.94 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Tyler News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bGL1O3l00

(TYLER, TX) Savings of as much as $0.94 per gallon on diesel were available in the Tyler area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tyler area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.65, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Valero at 8175 Us-69 N.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.17
$2.65

Brookshire's

6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.65

Walmart

428 S Se Sl-323, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.93
$3.08
$2.75

Valero

4300 S Broadway Ave, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.75

Valero

403 S Se Sl-323, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.31
$2.77

Murphy USA

187 W South Town Dr, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

