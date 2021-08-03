Cancel
Visalia, CA

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Visalia station

Visalia Updates
 3 days ago
(VISALIA, CA) You could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon on diesel in Visalia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Visalia area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 101 W Visalia Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 110 N Akers St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip

101 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.87
$3.97
$3.83
card
card$3.79
$3.97
$4.07
$3.93

Victorian Market

249 E Tulare Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.99

Costco

1405 W Cameron Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.96
$--
$4.35
$3.99

Chevron

731 N Farmersville Blvd, Farmersville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$3.99

Chevron

1330 N Demaree St, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.09
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.29

ARCO

9017 W Crowley Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

ABOUT

With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Gas Prices#Chevron
