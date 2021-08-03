Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Visalia station

(VISALIA, CA) You could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon on diesel in Visalia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Visalia area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 101 W Visalia Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 110 N Akers St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip 101 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 3.83 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 3.93

Victorian Market 249 E Tulare Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Costco 1405 W Cameron Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 3.99

Chevron 731 N Farmersville Blvd, Farmersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Chevron 1330 N Demaree St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.29

ARCO 9017 W Crowley Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.