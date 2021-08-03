Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Visalia station
(VISALIA, CA) You could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon on diesel in Visalia, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Visalia area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 101 W Visalia Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 110 N Akers St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.87
$3.97
$3.83
|card
card$3.79
$3.97
$4.07
$3.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.96
$--
$4.35
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.09
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1