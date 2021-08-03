Olympia diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.70

(OLYMPIA, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.70 if you’re buying diesel in Olympia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Olympia area went to ARCO at 4533 Lacey Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Shell at 2125 Caton Way Sw, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Olympia area was $3.75, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO 4533 Lacey Blvd, Lacey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.13 $ 3.39

Fast Fuel 303 Thurston Ave Ne, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.54

WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr 1312 Fones Rd Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Fast Fuel 505 Lilly Rd Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.54

Mobil 2303 Pacific Ave Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.07 $ -- $ 3.69

Shell 2914 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.59 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.