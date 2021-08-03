Olympia diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.70
(OLYMPIA, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.70 if you’re buying diesel in Olympia, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Olympia area went to ARCO at 4533 Lacey Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Shell at 2125 Caton Way Sw, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Olympia area was $3.75, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.73
$3.93
$4.03
$3.29
|card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.13
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$3.99
$4.09
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$3.99
$4.09
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.97
$4.07
$3.59
|card
card$3.95
$4.07
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.59
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
