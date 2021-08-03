Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Springfield stations charging $0.36 extra

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Springfield area on Tuesday, found that Racing Mart at 475 St James Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 1830 Wilbraham Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Racing Mart 475 St James Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 2.93

CITGO 67 Locust St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Racing Mart Fuels 685 Sumner Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 6 Lealand Ave, Agawam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Racing Mart 1037 St James Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.99

Shell 940 Belmont, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.