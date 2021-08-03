Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Springfield stations charging $0.36 extra
(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Springfield area on Tuesday, found that Racing Mart at 475 St James Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 1830 Wilbraham Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$2.99
$3.25
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$2.98
$3.28
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.25
$3.49
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
