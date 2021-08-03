Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Waco station

(WACO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Waco they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Waco area on Tuesday, found that 7-Eleven at 701 S University Parks Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 2409 S New Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.01

The average price across the greater Waco area was $2.88, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

7-Eleven 701 S University Parks Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.79

H-E-B 801 N Ih-35, Bellmead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 2.79

Chevron 5601 Bagby Ave, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

CEFCO 6201 Imperial Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 2.79

Shell 7500 Bosque Blvd, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 8515 Imperial Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.