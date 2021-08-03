Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Waco station
(WACO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Waco they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Waco area on Tuesday, found that 7-Eleven at 701 S University Parks Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 2409 S New Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.01
The average price across the greater Waco area was $2.88, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.09
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.39
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.90
$3.30
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$2.95
$3.20
$2.79
|card
card$2.87
$3.03
$3.28
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.27
$2.82
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
