Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Mckinney's cheapest

(MCKINNEY, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.31 in the greater Mckinney area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mckinney area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.7, at Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.01, listed at Shell at 300 E University Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.85, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 1670 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.96 $ 2.70

Valero 1815 Central Expy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.73

QuikTrip 2285 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.73

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3450 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 2.73

Kroger 1801 N Lake Forest Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.73

Shell 1814 N Central Expy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.