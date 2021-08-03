Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Mckinney's cheapest
(MCKINNEY, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.31 in the greater Mckinney area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Mckinney area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.7, at Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.01, listed at Shell at 300 E University Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.85, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$2.96
$2.70
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.09
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.02
$3.27
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.14
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.32
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
