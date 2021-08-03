Columbus diesel price check shows where to save $0.64 per gallon
(COLUMBUS, GA) Savings of as much as $0.64 per gallon on diesel were available in the Columbus area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Columbus area went to Castle Fuels at 3814 Opelika Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Chevron at 3711 Macon Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Columbus area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.13
$3.43
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.94
$3.10
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.86
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$3.10
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.39
$3.89
$2.89
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.89
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
