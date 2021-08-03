Columbus diesel price check shows where to save $0.64 per gallon

(COLUMBUS, GA) Savings of as much as $0.64 per gallon on diesel were available in the Columbus area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Columbus area went to Castle Fuels at 3814 Opelika Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Chevron at 3711 Macon Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Columbus area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Castle Fuels 3814 Opelika Rd, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3866 Us-80 W, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.94 $ 3.10 $ 2.85

Chevron 3701 Summerville Rd, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.86 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.91

Sam's Club 5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.10 $ 2.86

Shell 2218 Victory Dr, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 2.89

Sunoco 1127 Us-280 , Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.