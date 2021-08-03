Diesel lookout: $0.42 savings at cheapest Fredericksburg station

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) You could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on diesel in Fredericksburg, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fredericksburg area went to BJ's at 3303 Plank Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 535 Warrenton Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Fredericksburg area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BJ's 3303 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.97

Mapco 626 Warrenton Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.99

Marathon 5318 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Wawa 9 S Gateway Dr, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.58 $ 3.07

7-Eleven 1 Commerce Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.07

Wawa 830 Warrenton Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.40 $ 3.62 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.