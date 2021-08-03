Diesel lookout: $0.42 savings at cheapest Fredericksburg station
(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) You could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on diesel in Fredericksburg, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Fredericksburg area went to BJ's at 3303 Plank Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 535 Warrenton Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Fredericksburg area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.29
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.49
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.41
$3.58
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.38
$3.78
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.40
$3.62
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0