Local price review shows diesel prices around Newport News
(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.29 depending on where in Newport News they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Newport News area on Tuesday, found that BP at 13797 Warwick Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 12257 Jefferson Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.18
The average price across the greater Newport News area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.69
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.30
$3.56
$2.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
