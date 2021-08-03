Local price review shows diesel prices around Newport News

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.29 depending on where in Newport News they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Newport News area on Tuesday, found that BP at 13797 Warwick Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 12257 Jefferson Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.18

The average price across the greater Newport News area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 13797 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Millers 2129 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.69 $ 2.92

7-Eleven 9959 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 2.93

7-Eleven 9512 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 2.93

RaceWay 4201 Mercury Blvd, Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

Wawa 5280 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.30 $ 3.56 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.