Youngstown diesel prices: $0.55/gallon savings at Youngstown's cheapest station

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the Youngstown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Youngstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 2069 E Midlothian Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.54, listed at Mr Fuel at 2840 Salt Springs Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 2069 E Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Valero 2115 E Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Morganoil 127 Lowellville Rd , Struthers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shell 3190 Center Rd, Poland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Valley Service Center 1564 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Shell 5135 Market St, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.78 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.