Youngstown diesel prices: $0.55/gallon savings at Youngstown's cheapest station
(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the Youngstown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Youngstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 2069 E Midlothian Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.54, listed at Mr Fuel at 2840 Salt Springs Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.65
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.78
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
