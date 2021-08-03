Price checks register Lafayette diesel price, cheapest station
(LAFAYETTE, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.27 depending on where in Lafayette they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Lafayette area went to Super 1 Foods at 200 Destination Pointe Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 1611 Bertrand Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Lafayette area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.18
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.62
$--
$--
$2.83
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.54
$2.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0