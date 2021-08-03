Price checks register Lafayette diesel price, cheapest station

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.27 depending on where in Lafayette they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Lafayette area went to Super 1 Foods at 200 Destination Pointe Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 1611 Bertrand Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lafayette area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Super 1 Foods 200 Destination Pointe Ln, Scott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 2.82

Murphy Express 900 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Sunoco 905 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.83

Circle K 3801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83 card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Cajun Fire Fuel Stop 1898 W Mills Ave, Breaux Bridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

CITGO 1869 Mills Hwy, Breaux Bridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.54 $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.