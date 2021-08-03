Local price review shows Clarksville diesel price, cheapest station

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Clarksville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Clarksville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Dodge's Store at 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at CO-OP at 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dodge's Store 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.64 $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 2.73 card card $ 2.66 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 216 Dover Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 2.79

Mapco 1775 Madison St, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.94

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2551 Whitfield Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 2.95

Pure 831 Crossland Ave, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Speedway 320 Providence Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.