Local price review shows Clarksville diesel price, cheapest station
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Clarksville they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Clarksville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Dodge's Store at 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at CO-OP at 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.64
$2.86
$3.16
$2.73
|card
card$2.66
$2.88
$3.18
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.16
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$2.99
$3.25
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
