Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Pueblo, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pueblo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Shell at 1812 W Us-50. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 6470 N Elizabeth St.
The average price across the greater Pueblo area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$4.00
$4.30
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.69
$3.94
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.06
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.69
$4.19
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.19
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
