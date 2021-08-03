Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Pueblo, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pueblo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Shell at 1812 W Us-50. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 6470 N Elizabeth St.

The average price across the greater Pueblo area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1812 W Us-50, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 4.00 $ 4.30 $ 3.39

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2732 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.69 $ 3.94 $ 3.45

Phillips 66 2714 Thatcher Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.06 $ 3.46

Phillips 66 3201 Lake Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 3.46

Alta Convenience 300 West Northern Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 4.19 $ 3.49

Alta Convenience 623 N. Grand Ave., Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.