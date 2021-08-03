Local price review shows diesel prices around Charleston

(CHARLESTON, SC) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Charleston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Charleston area went to Shell at 320 Meeting St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Shell at 199 W Coleman Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 320 Meeting St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.33 $ 3.67 $ 2.99

Circle K 130 Rutledge Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 2.93 $ 2.99

Circle K 1968 Meeting Street Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.62 $ 2.99

Shell 1811 Sam Rittenburg Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Marathon 1601 Harbor View Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.57 $ 3.03

Circle K 904 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.22 $ 3.56 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.