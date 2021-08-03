Local price review shows diesel prices around Charleston
(CHARLESTON, SC) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Charleston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Charleston area went to Shell at 320 Meeting St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Shell at 199 W Coleman Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.33
$3.67
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$2.93
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.62
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.22
$3.56
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$3.57
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.22
$3.56
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
