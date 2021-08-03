Roanoke diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.36 savings at cheapest station
(ROANOKE, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Roanoke area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Roanoke area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Shell at 3041 Brambleton Ave Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Exxon at 4040 Electric Rd Sw.
The average price across the greater Roanoke area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.22
$3.47
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
