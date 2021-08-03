Roanoke diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.36 savings at cheapest station

(ROANOKE, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Roanoke area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Roanoke area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Shell at 3041 Brambleton Ave Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Exxon at 4040 Electric Rd Sw.

The average price across the greater Roanoke area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 3041 Brambleton Ave Sw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

BJ's 1419 Hershberger Rd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Pure 1805 Peters Creek Rd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4950 Plantation Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.87

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2141 Dale Ave Se, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 2.93

Speedway 400 W Virginia Ave, Vinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.