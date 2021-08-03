Local price review shows Flint diesel price, cheapest station
(FLINT, MI) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Flint area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Flint area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Marathon at 4012 Davison Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Marathon at 4501 Hill Rd .
The average price across the greater Flint area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.18
$3.38
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.17
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
