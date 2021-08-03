Local price review shows Flint diesel price, cheapest station

(FLINT, MI) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Flint area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Flint area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Marathon at 4012 Davison Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Marathon at 4501 Hill Rd .

The average price across the greater Flint area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 4012 Davison Rd, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 3.05

Sunoco 902 S Dort Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2800 Corunna Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 5272 Genesee Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Click Mart 5050 W Pierson Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

Mobil 4532 Saginaw St, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.17 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.