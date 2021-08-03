Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Murfreesboro area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Murfreesboro area went to Dodge's Store at 510 Nw Broad St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Kroger at 2946 S Church St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Murfreesboro area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Dodge's Store 510 Nw Broad St, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.85 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.84

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2472 New Salem Rd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.81

RaceTrac 1596 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.85

Speedway 1619 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 2435 Billy Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Circle K 1702 S Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.