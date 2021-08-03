Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Murfreesboro area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Murfreesboro area went to Dodge's Store at 510 Nw Broad St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Kroger at 2946 S Church St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Murfreesboro area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$2.89
$--
$2.79
|card
card$2.85
$2.91
$3.21
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.21
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$3.19
$3.49
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$2.91
$3.21
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.86
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0