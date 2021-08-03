Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Kalamazoo station

Kalamazoo Bulletin
(KALAMAZOO, MI) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Kalamazoo, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kalamazoo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Sam's Club at 7021 S Westnedge Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Phillips 66 at 3320 Ravine Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.18
$3.03

Admiral

5340 S Westnedge Ave, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.05

Shell

5566 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.09

Shell

5680 Stadium Dr, Oshtemo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09

CITGO

6300 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.19

Circle K

4914 S Sprinkle Rd, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.58
$3.61
$3.09
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.99
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Kalamazoo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

