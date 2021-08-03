Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Kalamazoo station

(KALAMAZOO, MI) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Kalamazoo, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kalamazoo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Sam's Club at 7021 S Westnedge Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Phillips 66 at 3320 Ravine Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.18 $ 3.03

Admiral 5340 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.05

Shell 5566 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.09

Shell 5680 Stadium Dr, Oshtemo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

CITGO 6300 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Circle K 4914 S Sprinkle Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.58 $ 3.61 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.