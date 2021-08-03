Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Kalamazoo station
(KALAMAZOO, MI) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Kalamazoo, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kalamazoo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Sam's Club at 7021 S Westnedge Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Phillips 66 at 3320 Ravine Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.18
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.01
$3.58
$3.61
$3.09
|card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.99
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
